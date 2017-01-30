Making Tax Returns Public To Appear On PA Ballot

HARRISBURG – Legislation requiring U.S. presidential candidates to make their tax returns public in order to be eligible to appear on the Pennsylvania ballot is being introduced. House Bill 222 seeks to make transparent a presidential candidate’s financial interests before being elected to the highest office in the nation. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Tim Briggs said all public officials owe transparency and honesty to their constituents and that’s the intent behind his bill. He added that many Americans want to know whether presidential candidates have personal or business interests that could undermine their commitment to act in the best interests of the U.S. should they become president. The bill is expected to be referred to the House State Government Committee.

