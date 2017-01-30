Performance Based Budget Legislation Proposed

HARRISBURG – Sen. Bob Mensch of Berks, Bucks, & Montgomery Counties reintroduced a performance based budget bill which seeks to streamline and justify discretionary and state government spending. Senate Bill 181 requires departments and agencies to justify their budget requests beginning with dollar one, for all existing as well as proposed programs for each fiscal year, before they can receive consideration for budget funding. It would create a performance-based budget board to review the performance-based budget plans of state agencies and make recommendations on how each agency’s programs may be made more transparent, effective, and efficient. The bill passed the state Senate during the 2015-16 session, but was unable to pass the House before the end of the legislative session.

