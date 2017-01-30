Some PA Officials Condemn Trump Travel Ban

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania is joining 16 other states in condemning President Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations. Wolf appeared in Philadelphia on Sunday with members of an Allentown family who said their relatives from Syria were denied entrance on Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport although they had immigration visas. PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he and 16 other attorneys general consider the action “unconstitutional, un-American, and unlawful” and vowed to “use all of the tools of our offices to fight” it.

