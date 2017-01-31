Expanded Tax Credit Scholarships For PA Students

HARRISBURG – Looking to expand school opportunities for students, legislation was introduced in Harrisburg to expand the state’s very successful public-private partnership education tax credit program. House Bill 250 will increase the amount of tax credits available under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit or EITC program by $50 million to $175 million. The amount of tax credits available under the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit or OSTC program would increase by $25 million to $75 million. The two programs open access to good private schools by allowing businesses to claim a tax credit for donations to scholarship funds for low and middle-income children. More than 40,000 students benefit from both programs each year through educational scholarship organizations, which provide scholarships for students to attend non-public schools.

