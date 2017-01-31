HARRISBURG (AP) – A 20-year-old Harrisburg man faces the potential of a lengthy federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiring to help the Islamic State group and tweeting out a “kill list” of people serving in the U.S. military. Jalil Aziz pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Harrisburg to a conspiracy count and to transmitting a communication containing a threat. Aziz is a natural born American who was arrested in Harrisburg in December 2015. The offenses carry a maximum total sentence of 25 years and a $500,000 fine. His defense lawyer says Aziz is very sorry and calls him a “young kid who was tweeting from his bedroom.” Federal officials say the service members on the list were notified and appropriate security measures were taken.
Harrisburg Man Admits He Conspired To Help ISIS
