Harrisburg Man Admits He Conspired To Help ISIS

HARRISBURG (AP) – A 20-year-old Harrisburg man faces the potential of a lengthy federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiring to help the Islamic State group and tweeting out a “kill list” of people serving in the U.S. military. Jalil Aziz pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Harrisburg to a conspiracy count and to transmitting a communication containing a threat. Aziz is a natural born American who was arrested in Harrisburg in December 2015. The offenses carry a maximum total sentence of 25 years and a $500,000 fine. His defense lawyer says Aziz is very sorry and calls him a “young kid who was tweeting from his bedroom.” Federal officials say the service members on the list were notified and appropriate security measures were taken.



