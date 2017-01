MARTIC TOWNSHIP – Two people died in a Lancaster County crash. It happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Marticville Road in Martic Township. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound when it went out of control, crossed the roadway, and hit a dirt embankment. The vehicle then went off the south side of the road and struck a tree. The unidentified 17-year-old female driver died along with a passenger, identified as 20-year-old Dakota Bachman.

Related