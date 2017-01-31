Lititz Crash Claims a Life

LITITZ – Police in Lititz, Lancaster County are investigating a fatal crash. Around 5:20 a.m. today, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Broad Street and found a silver SUV had struck a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle. An elderly male driver was the sole occupant of the striking vehicle and was unconscious. All vehicle doors were locked and forced entry through a window was made into the vehicle to access the driver. Police determined the man had no pulse and was not breathing. The male driver was removed from the vehicle with assistance from two bystanders and life saving measures were started at the scene. Warwick EMS responded and transported the driver to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was not identified. The county coroner will determine the cause of death. Authorities believe the driver had a medical issue prior to the crash. Any witnesses to the accident are requested to contact Lititz Police at 717-626-6393.

