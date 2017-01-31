Merger Seen As Way To Cut Red Tape, Not Programs

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Wolf Administration says consolidating four state public health agencies into a single department will improve efficiency and eliminate red tape. But a spokesman says any savings will be minimal since the administration’s already pared back employee complements and won’t cut programs. The Wolf Administration made its first public comments on the plan Monday. The Legislature must approve it. The departments of Human Services, Health, Aging, and Drug and Alcohol Programs would become the Department of Health and Human Services.

