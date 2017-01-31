Perry Supports Executive Order On Admissions

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Scott Perry is supportive of President Trump’s order on admissions to the U.S. Perry says there’s no “Muslim ban” as Muslims and others from the more than 190 remaining countries in the world are unaffected. He says “even the Iraqi government says it understands the security reasons behind the President’s decision.” Perry cited former President Obama, who banned many refugees from Iraq in 2011, and former President Carter who banned Iranians from entering the U.S. during the Iranian Hostage Crisis. Perry said the primary duty of government is to keep the American people safe. We must take common sense steps to protect ourselves from those who take advantage of our generosity to commit acts of terrorism.

