Probe Into PSP Cheating Scandal To Be Made Public

HARRISBURG (AP) – Findings in a PA State Police Academy cheating investigation will be released in the coming weeks. State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker ordered a probe into allegations of widespread cheating at the Police Academy in December after a cheat sheet was discovered. Blocker then called for the Office of Inspector General to begin its own investigation in conjunction with the internal review. The Inspector General‘s office started a confidential tip line and interviewed cadets involved in the scandal after launching their own investigation. The academy has dismissed dozens of cadets since the start of the probe while others have left voluntarily.

