Toomey Supports Executive Order On Immigration

HARRISBURG – PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey supports the Trump Administration’s decision to temporarily suspend all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days. He says he’s long been concerned about the government’s ability to root out terrorists from innocent refugees coming from terror havens. Toomey called the initial executive order as “too broad and poorly explained” which resulted in denied entry into the U.S. for lawful permanent residents and others who should have been allowed immediate entry. Toomey added the administration has clarified that the order does not apply to Green Card holders and that the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security have the ability to grant exceptions which certainly should apply to, among others, foreign nationals who served the U.S. military in various support roles. Toomey looks forward to learning more about how the administration intends to enforce the executive order, to determine whether it indeed strikes the appropriate balance between defending our nation, and maintaining our ability to provide a safe haven for persecuted individuals.

