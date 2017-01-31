Wife In Lancaster County Assisted Suicide Case Dies

LANCASTER (AP) – Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says a 73-year-old woman whose husband is charged with helping her try to kill herself with a prescription drug overdose has died. Rebecca Benight died Monday at a hospital where she’d been since the allegedly suicide attempt Jan. 22. Her husband, 60-year-old Philip Benight of Conestoga declined comment when contacted at home Monday and his attorney has repeatedly declined comment. The coroner has not ruled on Rebecca Benight’s death or decided whether to conduct an autopsy. Police say Philip Benight took her out of ManorCare Health Services in Lancaster and drove her home where he fed the dementia patient pudding laced with painkillers and tranquilizers before also taking pills himself. The home called police who found the couple unconscious and revived them.

