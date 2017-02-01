Call For A Review Of Prescription Pricing In PA

HARRISBURG – Indiana County Sen. Don White plans to reintroduce legislation calling for a thorough review of prescription drug pricing in Pennsylvania. White, who chairs the Senate Banking & Insurance Committee, said his measure will establish the Pharmaceutical Transparency Commission, which would review drug prices in the Commonwealth. The bill would require pharmaceutical companies to disclose information about their pricing. Speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. White said drug pricing and affordability needs to be a priority issue. White pointed out that escalating costs for life saving drugs such as epi-pens is more proof that the marketplace is out of control and needs to be reigned in.

