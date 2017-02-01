Measure Helps PA Mothers With Postpartum Depression

HARRISBURG – Legislation to help mothers in Pennsylvania struggling with postpartum depression has been reintroduced in the state House. Under House Bill 200, mothers at high risk and their infant who are referred by a physician, health care provider or parent would be automatically eligible for assessment and tracking by Pennsylvania’s Early Intervention programs. These programs exist in every county in the state. According to the American Psychological Association, about 15% of new mothers suffer from postpartum depression or the “baby blues.” A child’s cognitive development can be adversely impacted when a mother suffers from the disorder. There is also an increased danger for child abuse and neglect. The bill has been referred to the House Human Services Committee for consideration. A companion bill, Senate Bill 200, has been reintroduced in the PA Senate.

