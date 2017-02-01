PA Hunters Could Get Chance To Use Semiautomatic Rifles

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave unanimous preliminary approval to regulatory changes that would permit the use of semiautomatic rifles and shotguns while hunting big game, small game, and furbearers. A five-round magazine would be required for all semiautomatic hunting rifles, with the total ammunition capacity limited to six rounds, based on the preliminarily approved measure. The measure also preliminarily approves the use of air rifles for small-game and furbearers. The proposal will be brought back to the March meeting for a final vote. Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that currently has no hunting seasons during which semiautomatic rifles can be used.

