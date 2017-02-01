Smucker Supports Presidential Order

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker supports President Trump’s executive order to temporarily pause admission of refugees into the nation. The lawmaker said, “the 16th District is fortunate to have numerous individuals and organizations doing great work to help resettle refugees. We are a better community because of it. That said, the first priority of the federal government is to provide for the safety and security of the American people. It is entirely reasonable for a new president to ensure we are doing all we can to reduce the risk of radical Islamic terrorists infiltrating our process, and in fact absolutely necessary.” Smucker added that reports of green card holders and those who risked their lives assisting U.S. military personnel in the region being detained were deeply concerning. These individuals have been vetted and should absolutely be able to seek refuge immediately. The congressman is hopeful “we will use this temporary pause to strengthen our vetting process so we can better protect both the American people and those fleeing oppression and persecution.”

