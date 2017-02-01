Wolf Chief Of Staff Isenhour Joins His Re-Election Campaign

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s chief of staff is leaving to join his re-election campaign, and her job will be taken over by a top aide who is a former labor union official and New Hampshire state representative. The Democrat governor said that Mary Isenhour will become a senior adviser on his campaign. Mike Brunelle will become chief of staff. The 32-year-old Brunelle has served Wolf as executive deputy chief of staff. Brunelle’s work experience includes two years as national campaigns director for the Service Employees International Union. He’s also been a member of the New Hampshire Legislature and executive director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. Isenhour advised Wolf’s gubernatorial campaign in 2014. The governor’s former spokesman, Jeff Sheridan, left last month to join the re-election campaign.



Related