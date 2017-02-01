Wolf Seeks More Money To Reverse Drug Overdoses

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for another $10 million to help save the lives of people overdosing on heroin or prescription drugs. The governor wants the money to help law enforcement agencies and first responders buy the overdose antidote naloxone. Grants would be available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Wolf will make the request in the budget proposal he submits to the Legislature next week for the fiscal year starting July 1. Last year, the Legislature approved $20 million to expand addiction treatment programs. Administration officials said more than 2,300 opioid overdoses have been reversed by first responders in Pennsylvania since November 2014. Heroin and opioid overdoses are now Pennsylvania’s leading cause of accidental deaths.

