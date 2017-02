PUNXSUTAWNEY/QUARRYVILLE – Two Pennsylvania groundhogs made their annual prognostications today and they are in agreement. Punxsutawney Phil and Octorara Orphie have predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing their shadows this morning. Records dating to 1887 show Phil has now predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. Orphie made his prognostication at the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, outside of Quarryville, Lancaster County.

Related