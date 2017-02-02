Berks County Couple Charged In Daughter’s Death Cited Faith

READING (AP) – A Berks County couple who told police their faith forbids any kind of medical treatment were charged Wednesday in the pneumonia death of their 2-year-old daughter. Jonathan and Grace Foster of Upper Tulpehocken Township attributed the Nov. 8 death of their daughter, Ella Grace Foster, to “God’s will,” according to a police affidavit. They were charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. The parents told investigators they belong to the Faith Tabernacle in Mechanicsburg, and that “as part of their faith they do not believe in any medical treatment,” including medication and doctors. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Pennsylvania case law does not recognize a religious exception to a parents’ duty to provide appropriate medical care. The Fosters were released on bail and are back home with their six other young children.

