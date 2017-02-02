Good Samaritan Becomes Getaway Driver

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Police nabbed the robber of a Lancaster County bank. On Monday afternoon, officers responded to the Union Community Bank in Columbia after a man entered, demanded money, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Bank employees said the suspect left in a black Nissan operated by another man. While officers were at the scene, the driver of the Nissan, Greg Kreiser of Columbia, returned to the bank. He told police that he met the suspect at a bar in Columbia Borough and the suspect asked him to stop at the bank to make a withdraw. After leaving the bank, Kreiser dropped the subject off at the Kmart in the Prospect Plaza, along Route 462. Kreiser told police that on his way back to Columbia, he saw their vehicles at the bank and indicated that he felt that something was not right. Officers later located the suspect, 50-year-old Shannon Steckbeck of York, at the Columbia Family Restaurant, and he was taken into custody. West Hempfield Township Police will be filing robbery related charges against Steckbeck. Kreiser will not be charged.

