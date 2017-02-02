Hogan Focuses On Economic Issues In State Of The State

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave his third State of the State speech. The Republican governor urged members of the Democrat-controlled legislature Wednesday to support incentives to attract jobs and help parts of the state that are struggling. He’s urging lawmakers to work together to provide tax relief to Maryland’s retirees. He’d like to get started by eliminating income taxes on the pensions of retired military, police, fire, and first responders. Hogan also called for compromise on proposals to require paid sick leave by considering the needs of Maryland employees while not hurting small businesses. The governor underscored the need to do more to fight opioid addiction and called on lawmakers to bring his legislative redistricting reform bill up for a vote.

