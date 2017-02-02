PA Groundhog Prognosticators Give Weather Predictions

PUNXSUTAWNEY/QUARRYVILLE (AP) – Pennsylvania’s groundhogs are set to announce whether they will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise today. Lancaster County’s Octorara Orphie will also make his prognostication this morning. The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early. Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times – including last year.

