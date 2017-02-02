PA Senate Democrats Seeks Special Session On Property Taxes

HARRISBURG – Some PA Senate Democrats have asked Gov. Tom Wolf to call a special session of the General Assembly to produce legislation that results in significant property tax relief or total elimination. Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman says the time for property tax relief has come. Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank says her constituents tell her all she needs to know about property taxes. In a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, the Democrats stated that they want lawmakers to set aside partisan agendas and enact a significant property tax reform or elimination measures. Democrats would not go in to the special session advocating any particular plan or formula to reduce or eliminate property taxes, but they’d like to have serious discussions that result in a plan everyone can live with.

