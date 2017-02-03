Burglary Investigation In Lititz

LITITZ – Police in Lititz, Lancaster County are investigating a burglary. Around 9:13 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to 18 W. Orange Street for a reported burglary in progress. A woman at the residence had called 911 reporting that she was confined in a bedroom and had been assaulted by an unknown person. Upon arrival, police discovered a female victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Preliminary findings indicate that this was not a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393.

Related