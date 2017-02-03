Check Your Heart Health During National Heart Month

HARRISBURG – PA Health Secretary Dr. Karen Murphy urged all Pennsylvanians to get their blood pressure checked during February which is National Heart Month. Murphy said heart disease is not just a problem for men, but also women. The American Heart Association says heart disease kills approximately one in three women in the U.S. each year – more than breast cancer. About 610,000 people die from heart disease each year. Murphy added that the good news is that we can prevent and control heart disease. Get your blood pressure checked regularly and visit your health care provider to talk about your heart health.

