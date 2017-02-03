Faith Leaders For America Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a press conference held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration with members of Faith Leaders For America, a dedicated group of clergy and leaders from various faith communities who share a common commitment to freedom and liberties guaranteed by our Constitution—along with a firm commitment to address the imminent threats to those freedoms. One of the faith leaders is Sam Rohrer, President of the Pennsylvania Pastors Network and American Pastors Network. Joining Rohrer is National Religious Broadcasters President Dr. Jerry Johnson, Dr. Jim Garlow, Ret. Lt. Gen., Rev. Jerry Boykin, Bishop Aubrey Shines, Bishop E.W. Jackson, and Rabbi Jonathan Hausman. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

Related