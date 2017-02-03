Lancaster County Church Burglar Jailed

ELIZABETHTOWN – A Lancaster County man is jailed for breaking into a church. 58-year-old David Kuchar was sentenced for targeting Christ Lutheran Church on East High Street in Elizabethtown on July 1, 2013. Kuchar lived about a block from the church. Prosecutors said he took cash, checks, gift cards for area grocery stores, and drank altar wine. Police tracked the gift card thefts to Kuchar when they located individuals who used the gift cards and claimed they received them from Kuchar. Also, police obtained fingerprints from the burglary scene, which matched the suspect. Kuchar pleaded guilty to felony burglary and theft.

Related