Maryland Senate Overrides Hogan’s Renewable Energy Veto

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to increase the state’s renewable energy standards. The Senate voted 32-13 to override the veto, two days after the House of Delegates voted on the measure. It means the law is now in effect. The bill would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar power to 25% by 2020. That’s up from 20% by 2022. Hogan criticized the measure saying it will raise electricity bills. He has called it a “sunshine and wind tax.”

Related