Report Shows Cheating/Misconduct At PSP Academy

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Inspector General Bruce Beemer says his investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor misconduct and training, and testing problems at the State Police Academy. Beemer issued a 47-page report on the probe today. The report says cheating was uncovered after an academy staff member found a folded, handwritten piece of paper in a hallway that was determined to be a cheat sheet containing 20 answers on a traffic law test. PSP disclosed their investigation into cheating last February and requested the inspector general’s investigation. Dozens of cadets from the 144th class were dismissed. The report says instructors provided cadets with answers to test questions and didn’t often change the test content. It recommended instituting computer-based testing with random questions and term-limiting instructors. You can read the entire report by CLICKING THIS LINK.

