Searching For Vandals In Columbia

COLUMBIA – Authorities have responded to numerous vandalism reports in the downtown section of Columbia, Lancaster County. Reports started around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Several school buildings, a public building, a monument in the Locust Street Park, and various private out buildings throughout the downtown section were targeted. Purple spray paint was used in all of the incidents. Police are asking for assistance in identifying anyone involved. Tips can be called in to the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

