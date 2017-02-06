PA Senate Committee Passes Modification Of Abortion Control Act

HARRISBURG – Legislation is advancing to modify Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act.. Backers are resuming a push that stalled last year amid a veto threat from Gov. Tom Wolf. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s party-line vote today sent Senate Bill 3 to the full Senate. The bill is ultimately expected to reach Wolf’s desk, but it’s not clear that supporters can override his expected veto. Last year, a nearly identical version passed the House, 132-65. It never came to a Senate vote. The bill would ban abortions after 20 weeks compared with 24 weeks in current law. It also would ban “dismemberment abortions.” As many as 16 states have such a ban. Wolf calls the bill radical and unconstitutional.

