Adoption Reform Comes Before PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – Six adoption reform bills will be considered today by the PA House Children and Youth Committee. House Bills 57and 58 would streamline and expedite the procedures for terminating parental rights, and shorten the period in which a birth parent can revoke his/her consent. House Bill 59 would allow adoptive families to appeal the amount of an adoption subsidy provided by local authorities. House Bill 61 would make it easier for parents who are incarcerated to relinquish their parental rights by allowing correctional staff to witness the individual’s consent to adoption. House Bills 62 and 63 would eliminate the hearing currently required to confirm parental consent, and refine the definition of “intermediary” to include a licensed attorney or social worker.

