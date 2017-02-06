Libre’s Law To Be Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Sen. Rich Alloway of Adams, Cumberland & York Counties reintroduced Libre’s Law as part of his efforts to prevent animal cruelty and neglect in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 298 would hold animal abusers accountable by making it easier to prosecute a person who knowingly mistreats, abuses or neglects an animal. It also adds a new classification for offenders who cause the death or serious bodily injury of an animal. Violators could be found guilty of a third-degree felony. The legislation was inspired by the story of Libre, a 4-month-old Boston terrier who was rescued from a Lancaster County farm after suffering from weeks of severe neglect. The PA Senate approved Libre’s Law last year as part of a package of animal protection measures, but leaders in the House failed to bring the bill up for a final vote.

