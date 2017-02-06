Measure Puts PA Antlerless Licensing Online

HARRISBURG – Luzerne County Rep. Gerald Mullery reintroduced a bill to update the current antlerless hunting licensing system. Mullery says hunting and fishing licenses are available online and there is no reason why someone should not be able to obtain an antlerless license the same way. The current system is managed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, responsible for determining the number of antlerless licenses available, while the actual distribution of permits is the responsibility of each county treasurers’ office. When applying for a doe license, hunters fill out a form, write a check, and submit it to the county treasurer, normally in their home county. Mullery says the current system is outdated and doesn’t always work because some counties don’t have the financial resources or staff to process applications in a timely manner. House Bill 275 is before the Game and Fisheries Committee for consideration.

