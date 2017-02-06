Tuesday Night Telephone Town Hall On PA Opioid Crisis

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s heroin and opioid epidemic will be the focus of a special regional telephone Town Hall meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow from the State Capitol in Harrisburg. The meeting will feature individuals on how the growing epidemic is affecting Pennsylvania and what can be done to save lives and battle addiction. This will be the fourth regional telephone Town Hall to be held on the topic. Tomorrow evening’s event will cover the south-central region of Pennsylvania including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties. Persons interested in participating can sign up at acommonwealthcrisis.com to receive a phone call a few moments before the meeting begins. You can also text the keyword “talkheroin” to the number 828282 or listen to the live audio stream available online at acommonwealthcrisis.com. Some of the featured speakers include York County Coroner Pam Gay and Detective Sgt. John Burkhart of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

