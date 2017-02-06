Wolf & Aument Talk About Upcoming Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf gave a preview of his 2017-2018 fiscal year budget proposal for Pennsylvania. Wolf says he will protect our historic investments in education and continue to increase funding for our schools. Get rid of red tape, do away with unnecessary bureaucracy in Harrisburg, shrink the size of our government, and eliminate waste. Make sure seniors and individuals with disabilities receive the quality services they need to thrive. Continue to dedicate resources to battling the heroin and opioid public health crisis that is devastating families. And also grow our economy by training our workforce and funding job creation initiatives that work. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument hopes the governor will come forward with a plan to grow the state’s economy. He says the past two budgets have been a theme of expanding government and increasing spending beyond the rate of inflation. He hopes state government will transform and where all citizens can have opportunity for success by reducing the tax burden on families and businesses and by reducing regulations.

