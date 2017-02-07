MD Court Approves Pretrial System Changes

ANNAPOLIS, MD(AP) – Maryland’s highest court has approved changes to the state’s pretrial system so people are not held in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. The court’s seven judges unanimously approved the changes today. They will be effective July 1. The change comes after the court heard hours of testimony last month on rule changes proposed by the Standing Committee on Rules and Practice and Procedure. In October, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh urged the committee to ensure judicial officers consider an individual’s ability to pay bail, and not set financial conditions solely for the purpose of detaining a defendant.

