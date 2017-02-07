PA Lawmakers And Organizations Weigh In On Gov’s Budget

HARRISBURG(AP) – House Speaker Mike Turzai says he’s encouraged by aspects of the Goveror’s budget proposal, but says there’s a lot in the details that needs to be closely examined. Turzai also Tuesday that Wolf took a few pages from the GOP playbook in crafting a $32.3 billion spending plan that does not raise income or sales tax rates. Americans for Prosperity responded by urging the Governor to focus on spending cuts instead of any tax hikes. AFP-PA has consistently led the opposition to raising taxes on Pennsylvanians and recently offered lawmakers 20 examples of wasteful spending that they could cut rather than hiking taxes. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he thought the governor offered an innovative, responsible and bipartisan approach to the budget. Senator Scott Wagner from York co says Governor Wolf finally acknowledges the need to rein in spending and to create a leaner, more efficient state government. Wagner feels it is important to remember though that Governor‘s proposal still increases spending by 1.8% over the current fiscal year’s budget. Nathan Benefield, vice president and COO for the Commonwealth Foundation said on the positive side, Gov. Wolf outlined a budget proposal that recognizes Pennsylvanians want Harrisburg to spend smarter, not more, but while offering several important ways to streamline state government, Wolf did not completely abandon his demand for higher taxes on working-class Pennsylvanians or tackle the structural reforms our state needs. Senate Democrats say Gov. Wolf’s proposed 2017-18 budget invests in jobs and working families and is a good fiscal blueprint to begin budget deliberations. The $32.3 billion budget plan eliminates a $3 billion deficit while making $2 billion in budget cuts and a 1.8 percent increase in spending, all without a broad-based tax increase.

Lancaster County Senators Ryan Aument and Scott Martin today pledged to review Governor Wolf’s $32.3 billion budget proposal with an eye toward promoting government efficiency and savings to taxpayers. The budget would increase state spending by $571 million over the current year’s total. In sharp contrast to Governor Wolf’s first two budget proposals, this year’s spending request did not include a massive proposed increase in the Personal Income Tax or the Sales and Use Tax. Senator Aument said that with some exceptions, this budget proposal is a much better starting point to begin the difficult work of finding a way to fund state government for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Senator Martin appreciates the fact that the Governor has made an effort to explore potential ways to save money in certain parts of the budget and hopes they can work together to identify more ways to save money and avoid saddling local residents with higher taxes. Both Senators expressed disappointment that the budget plan did not fully address the Commonwealth’s public employee pension crisis. Unfunded liabilities in the state’s two largest pension systems have grown to more than $70 billion, and scheduled payments to both systems increased by $288 million this year alone.