PA Senate Finance Committee Passes SB 7

HARRISBURG – Today, the PA Senate Finance Committee passed Senator Mike Folmer’s SB 7, the “Taxpayer Protection Act”, which would limit the growth in state government spending. Folmer said that every second, the Commonwealth spends $999 of your hard-earned tax moneys. $59,995 every minute, over $3 Million an hour, and over $86 Million every day. Since 1970, Pennsylvania’s population has grown 7.7%, while the Commonwealth’s General Fund Budget has grown 1,010%. This legislation attempts to address these burdens by limiting the growth of state spending.

