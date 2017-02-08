Adoption Reforms Pass PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – Two bills easing the adoption process in Pennsylvania were voted out of the House Children and Youth Committee. House Bill 57 would streamline and expedite the procedures for relinquishment or termination of parental rights. It would clarify the legal process and leave little room for alternate interpretations and outcomes. Current law requires the court to set a hearing date no fewer than 10 days after the relinquishment petition is filed, but does not stipulate a deadline for scheduling the hearing. This leaves the child’s status in limbo and adoptive parents in fear that the birth parent may reclaim the child at any time. The bill requires the courts to set a hearing date no more than 20 days after the birth parent relinquishes their parental rights. It also takes into account the rights of putative fathers, defining what constitutes a diligent search to identify and locate them and providing for such. House Bill 58 would reduce the amount of time birth parents have to revoke consent for an adoption from 30 days to 14 days after a birth mother gives her formal consent. It also eliminates the timetable for a birth parent or putative father who has consented to an adoption to challenge the validity of that consent. The bills now go to the full House.

