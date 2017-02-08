Bill Reducing Gestational Age For PA Abortions Approved

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation changing the current legal limit for abortions in Pennsylvania from 24 weeks to 20 weeks. Citing medical advances being able to save babies at ever-earlier stages of development, Senate Bill 3 now goes to the state House for consideration. The measure makes it illegal to cause the death of an unborn child by means of dismemberment. Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation Legislative Director Maria Gallagher says 15 states have reduced the maximum gestational age for legal abortions. The bill provides exceptions for the mother’s life or for the “substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” The bill now goes to the state House. Gov. Tom Wolf says he would veto the measure.

