Full Senate Considers Abortion Modification

HARRISBURG – The state Senate is debating Senate Bill 3, legislation which modifies Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act by pushing back the legal abortion limit from 24 weeks to 20 weeks, reflecting how modern technology has been able to save premature babies at earlier stages of development. The measure also bans “dismemberment abortions.” Twenty states have passed laws limiting abortion to the 20 weeks of pregnancy. Seven states have passed bans on the dismemberment abortion procedure. Pro life groups are urging citizens to contact their state senators to ask them to support the bill.

