House Fire & Explosion In Lancaster County

RONKS – Fire crews were dispatched shortly after noon Tuesday to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East in Ronks, Lancaster County for a dwelling fire with possible entrapment and explosions. Units arrived to find a house that had exploded off of its foundation due to a propane leak with a fire in the basement. All occupants of the structure were outside with no injuries and crews worked to contain the fire from the outside due to the possibility of collapse. The structure was deemed a loss and was torn down due to the safety issue of collapse. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

