Lancaster County House GOP Respond To PA Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – The Lancaster County Republican state House delegation reacted to Gov. Wolf’s budget proposal. The lawmakers said the House must get to work holding Appropriations Committee hearings and developing legislation that can serve as a vehicle for the final budget. Restructuring government is key to driving down annual state budgets. The governor has signaled a willingness to work on this front with consolidation of redundant functions of government and elimination of unnecessary agencies. The lawmakers added that Pennsylvania’s pension crisis must be addressed. While the plan laid out moves government spending in the right direction, we believe if pensions are not part of the discussions, we may miss a real opportunity for reform on this crucial issue.

