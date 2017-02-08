Lancaster County Man To Stand Trial In Aiding Wife’s Death

LANCASTER (AP) – A Lancaster County man has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he assisted in his wife’s death with a prescription drug overdose. 60-year-old Philip Benight of Conestoga waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lancaster County, sending the case to county court. Benight faces a second-degree felony charge of aiding suicide in the death last month of 73-year-old Rebecca Benight, a dementia patient. Police allege that Philip Benight took his wife out of ManorCare Health Services of Lancaster on Jan. 22 and drove her home, where he fed her pudding laced with painkillers and tranquilizers before also taking pills himself. The two, found unconscious in a parked car at their home, were revived, but the woman died four days later.

