PA Senate Approves Sanctuary Cities Bill

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate advanced a measure that supports enforcement of federal laws requiring municipalities to report illegal immigrants who pose a danger to Pennsylvania communities and residents. Senate Bill 10 requires cities and counties to honor detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for those who are arrested by local authorities. Under the bill, municipalities that do not enforce federal immigration policy would not be eligible for state grants for law enforcement purposes and could be sued for negligence for releasing an individual with a detainer who subsequently committed another crime. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

