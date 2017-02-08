PA Taxpayer Protection Act Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Finance Committee approved the “Taxpayer Protection Act.” Bill sponsor, Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer says state government is busy spending your hard earned tax dollars. Senate Bill 7 would limit – not reduce – the growth in state government spending. It would limit the spending to the average change in personal income for the three preceding calendar years or limit spending to the average inflation rate plus the average percentage change in state population over the three preceding years. The measure also requires 25% of any moneys in excess of the limits be returned to the taxpayers; 25% be allocated to the Rainy Day Fund to help balance state budgets during trying economic times; and 50% to help pay down the unfunded liabilities of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System and the State Employees’ Retirement System. Senate Bill 7 is now before the full Senate for consideration.

Related