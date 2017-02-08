Saturday Protests At Area Planned Parenthood Clinics

CHICAGO – As Congress moves forward with plans to take taxpayer funds from Planned Parenthood, citizens across America will take a stand in support of the action. This Saturday, February 11, groups will gather outside over 200 Planned Parenthood facilities in 44 states. Eric Scheidler, national organizer of #ProtestPP says the federal government has been subsidizing Planned Parenthood to the tune of over $430 million annually, while the nation’s largest abortion provider holds $500 ticket fundraisers and charges a woman about $500 to abort her baby. Protests will be held in Reading, West Chester, York, and other locations in the Keystone State. You can find times and locations by CLICKING THIS LINK.



Related