Search For Injured Bald Eagle

BONNEAUVILLE (AP) – Bird-welfare volunteers are trying to locate a bald eagle that’s been photographed with a leg-hold trap clamped to a talon. The bird was photographed Sunday in Bonneauville, about five miles from Gettysburg. The photographer, Susan Boardman, says she watched the eagle on the ground for about 10 minutes before seeing the leg trap, attached a long chain, when it started to fly away. Boardman says the eagle appeared to struggle to fly. Wildlife rehabilitator Wendy Ebersole Looker says she will care for the injured raptor if it can be caught. Looker says eagles need their talons to hunt, eat, perch, and defend themselves. She says infection could be a problem.

